EARLINGTON — Helen Mae Clayton Robinson, 90, of Earlington, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: daughters, Linda E. McCormick, Gloria Collins, Debbie (Bobby) Loney, Donna Dunn, and Beth Ann (Lloyd) Walkner.
Funeral arrangements will be private with a burial in Bethlehem Church Cemetery in Madisonville.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
