EARLINGTON — Helen Mae Clayton Robinson, 90, of Earlington, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana. She was a homemaker.

Survivors: daughters, Linda E. McCormick, Gloria Collins, Debbie (Bobby) Loney, Donna Dunn, and Beth Ann (Lloyd) Walkner.

Funeral arrangements will be private with a burial in Bethlehem Church Cemetery in Madisonville.

Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.

