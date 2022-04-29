On Sunday, April 24, 2022, mom, mamaw, and friend, Josephine Haile, whose life was her testimony, went to her heavenly home. She was born in Ilsley, KY to Leonard Jack and Claudia Mae (Adcock) Sisk June 29, 1923. Living a long faithful life and member of Ilsley Christian Church, she taught Sunday School and looked forward to teaching Bible School each summer, taking her grandchildren with her. She was a wonderful homemaker and still found the time to help with 4-H Club activities. She was employed by Hopkins County Board of Education for 11 years, having a caring influence on many young folks through the years. She loved celebrating her birthdays with family and friends and receiving the Kentucky Colonel Award on her 85th birthday in 2008. She said the “Covid-19 2020 Drive-by Parade” was one of the best yet. Josephine gladly served as a “RSVP Volunteer” at the Tradewater Rehabilitation Facility in Dawson Springs, and she enjoyed Wednesday outing trips to the Pennyrile Park Lodge to play Senior Bingo with friends, Mary Ann Babb and Doris Sanders.
She is survived by three daughters, Pat (Jimmie) Lantrip of Owensboro, Shirley Franklin of Dawson Springs, and Betty Alexander of Bowling Green; one son, Woodrow (Patricia) Haile of Nortonville; eleven grandchildren, Cynthia Cavanaugh, Kristal Rodgers, Melissa Lantrip, Teriany Manning, Rochelle Leachman, Jennifer Brewer, Lyle Wyatt, Michelle Ladd, Jim Jr. Lantrip, Sandi Walker, and Remington Willoughby; seventeen great-grandchildren, Cierra Burns, McKenzie Rodgers, Moriah and Isaac Manning, Josie and Maddox Walker, Harrison, Parker and Aidan Leachman, Brodie, Keagan, and Jaycee Lantrip, Gage and Grayson Brewer, Lily and Harley Ladd, Stone Willoughby; and one great-great-grandchild, Bellamy Burns.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Joe C. Haile (departed 2006); two sons, Larry Joe Haile (departed 1973) and Billy Ray Haile (departed 1974); daughter, Karen Janette Wyatt (departed 2016); two brothers, Maurice Sisk and Johnny Sisk; and two sisters, Mildred Cotton and Myrtle Johnston.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs with Rev. Chris Manning officiating. Burial will follow at the Ilsley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Parker Leachman, Harrison Leachman, Casey Walker, Gage Brewer, Grayson Brewer and Jim Lantrip, Jr.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes for the donations will be available at the funeral home.
Ms. Haile’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 11 a.m. CST. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
