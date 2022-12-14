DAWSON SPRINGS — Sarah Louise Bay, 80, of Dawson Springs, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at her home. She retired from Princeton Health and Rehab in Princeton CNA and worked in private care until her retirement.
Survivors: daughters, Rita Wyatt and Sandra Czyznkiewicz; sons, William Zeman, Charles Hall III, Ronald (Andrea) Hall, and James Bay.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
