Villa "Vicki" Mae Laffoon Townsend, 93, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville after a brief illness.
She was born in Greenup, Illinois, to the late Laudia and Robert Lee Laffoon. Vicki completed the Cadet Nurse Corps program at Welborn Memorial Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. As a nurse, she met and married a young Navy first class signalman, a marriage that has lasted 71 years, making homes in Kentucky, Arizona, Santa Barbara, California, and back to Madisonville. Vicki taught surgical technology at the Health Occupation School for several years, then worked in surgery at Regional Medical Center until her retirement. Vicki and her husband enjoyed most of her remaining years in Fort Myers, Florida. They moved to Madisonville last June to be near their daughter. Vicki was enthusiastic about life, always eager for new experiences. She touched many lives during her 93 years and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Laffoon; and a granddaughter, Carole Issacs.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Townsend of Madisonville; daughter Jeanne (Jim) Knapp of Dawson Springs; sons Gene Townsend Jr. (Sharon) of Deatsville, Alabama, and Don Townsend of Los Alamitos, California; sisters Dorothy McCleod of Evansville, Indiana, Ina Garagnani of Herron, Illinois, Barbara Tiery of Princeton and Joanne Latham of Dawson Springs; brothers Don Laffoon of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Ruby Laffoon of Henderson; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Per Vicki's request, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made in Vicki's memory to the Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center, 900 Hospital Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.