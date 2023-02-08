Jerry Wayne Fallin, 85, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was formerly employed as a machine operator at Whirlpool. He was a member of Providence Rural United Methodist Church.

Survivors: daughter, Tamara “Tammy” (Michael Newsam) Boyd; sister, Imogene (Jewell) Gipson; and several stepchildren.

Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: West Lawn Cemetery, Hanson. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.

