Carol Ann Turnier, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 27th 2023 in Louisville Kentucky. She was a loving wife to the late Bert Turnier. She was born on January 13th, 1941 in Carthage Missouri to the late Joe and Marjorie Eppard. She was a loving wife and mother and loved raising her 4 kids. She loved to read and was an avid crossword puzzler. Mom was always at her grandkids’ activities which she enjoyed very much. Carol taught aerobics classes at the YMCA for many years. She worked in local banking and was an executive secretary at 5/3rd bank before moving to Louisville in 1996.
She is survived by one daughter, Angie (Monty) Crawford, 3 sons, Ron Turnier (Mollie), Bill Turnier and Steve Turnier (Abby). 10 Grandchildren: Jeana Butler (Trent), Julie Saunders (Nathan), Leah Stuckman (Taran), Max Turnier, Stan Turnier, Ted Turnier, Christina Turnier, Mallie Turnier, Eden Turnier, and Sylvia Turnier, and 5 great grandchildren.
There will be a private family graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local humane association in honor of Carol
