Howard Nathaniel Parish, 82, of Manitou, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Nebo on Nov. 29, 1936, to the late Lee A. Parish and Ruby E. Duncan Parish.
Mr. Parish was a member of Providence General Baptist Church in Providence. He had served in the National Guard as a tank operator; was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the C. S. Hoffman Lodge 252 in Nebo, was a longtime clerk and treasurer for the Union Association of General Baptist; and had received an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters from Oakland City University.
He retired from Goldenrod Dairy after 42 years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Parish was preceded in death by his wife, Kerby Parish, on Dec. 30, 2018, and two brothers, Virgil Parish and Noble Parish.
He is survived by his two children, Allen Parish and his wife, Teresa, of Manitou, and Von Parish of Nashville, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Lindie Ashby and her husband, Jared, of Hanson, and Jayde Parish of Manitou; two great-grandchildren, Mia Ashby and Parker Ashby; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Hugh and Carolyn Ridenour of Hanson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. at Providence General Baptist Church in Providence with the Rev. Barry Cullen officiating and the Rev. Curtis Yarbrough and Bro. Cecil Warrick assisting and burial to follow at Concord General Baptist Church Cemetery in Manitou.
Visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 4, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Providence General Baptist Church in Providence, and from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the church.
Pallbearers will be Alan Russ, Alvin Russ, Jerry Russ, Jared Ashby; Hugh Ridenour, Glenn Reynolds and Jamie Daniel.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
