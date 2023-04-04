Margaret Sue Plunkett, 84, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was born in Muhlenberg County Jan. 13, 1939, to the late Elvie and Opal Strader. She was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Elvie Wesley Strader; her father-in-law, Ernest W. “Pappy” Plunkett; and mother-in-law, Betha Ann Utley Plunkett.
Mrs. Plunkett is survived by her husband, Raymond W. “Jerry” Plunkett of Madisonville; three children, Chad Ernest (Tina) Plunkett of Dawson Springs, Kenny Ware of Livingston, Louisiana, and Glen (Beth) Ware of Livingston, Louisiana; five sisters, Hilda “Mickie” Edwards, Dorothy Bell Moore, Patsy (Tommy) Vandiver, Sandy (Tim) Stallins, and Rita Strader, all of Madisonville; one brother, Danny (Shirley) Strader of Madisonville; her best friend, Tammy Gamble, of whom Sue thought of as a daughter; six grandchildren including, Gracie Plunkett and Dustin Plunkett; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
