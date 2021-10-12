Jean Adcock, 84, of Madisonville, passed away at 8:10 a.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at her home.
She was born January 18, 1937 in Madisonville, to the late Rubin B. Stewart and Mary L. Harmon Stewart. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John W. Adcock on July 6, 2007; two sisters, Joyce Burkhead and Pamela Wyatt; and one brother, Rubin Darrell Stewart.
Jean worked at GE, Clinic Convalescent Center, Sureway, where she was a deli manager for several years, and Madisonville North Hopkins High School. During her retirement years she enjoyed being a greeter at Taco Johns. She attended the Covenant Community Church in Madisonville.
She is survived by two sons, Keith (Teresa) Adcock, of Eddyville, and John (Jackie) Adcock, of Vine Grove; five grandchildren, Erica (Jade) Adcock, Ace (Shelby) Adcock, Chad (MaryLynn) Adcock, Nathan (Samantha) Adcock, and Allie (Louis) Coleman; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sarah Estrada of Radcliff, Sandra Martinez, Martha Pendegraff, both of Madisonville; a brother, Terry Stewart of Madisonville, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday October 14 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Knight officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 11 a.m. to service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Care at 1055 N. Main St. Madisonville, KY, 42431.
Masks are recommended but not required.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
