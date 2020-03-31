Nellie Jane James, 69, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Ridgewood Terrace Health & Rehab after a long, brave battle with cancer. She was born in Madisonville to the late William Henry Hunter and Flora Altibee Hunter.
Survivors include her loving husband, Steven James, of Madisonville; surviving siblings, Dottie (Leonard) Thurston, of Madisonville, Elizabeth (Ben) Thomas, of Dawson Springs, and Roger (Sandy) Hunter, of Nortonville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her beloved son, Troy Kirkwood, who was always her pride and joy; and her siblings, Wilburn Hunter, Edward Hunter, Lillie Ruth Bell, Johnnie Hunter, Osie Dukes, Donnie Hunter and Alta Mullen.
She was an amazing and devoted wife, mother and aunt. Nellie loved her family and being together with all of them. She was loved by so many and will be missed. She was an LPN for many years and a hard worker her whole life. Nellie faced many challenges in her life and was a strong fighter through them all. She was full of spunk!! Anyone who knew Nellie loved her!
There will be a private family funeral service in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Steve Rutherford officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Ridgewood Terrace Health & Rehab for the love and care shown to Nellie, Steve and all of the family. They went above and beyond.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
