Debbie Darlene Nava-Perez, 52, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at her residence.
She was born August 3, 1969 in Hopkins Co., KY to the late John “Ernie” Gipson and Bettie Huddleston Gipson.
She is survived by her children, Amanda (Daniel) Hernandez, LaRhonda Cobb, Jimmy Cobb, Kenyah Drake, Dawn Adams, Randy (Reyna) Bolliger, and Victoria Cobb ; her brothers, Johnny Gibson, Wayne (Valerie) Gibson, Jonathan (Ashley) Gibson, and Taylor Gibson; her sisters, Donna Hughes, Ruthanne Gibson, Angela Honeycutt, and Mariah Gibson; her grandchildren, Dylan Hernandez, Hannah Hernandez, Landon Hernandez, Olivia Hernandez, Samuel Cobb, Adrianna Cobb, Amber Cobb, Deidra Cobb, Victory Cobb, Taylor Stanley, Becky Gunterman, Breanna Perry, Kevin Adams, Alex Hunt, Mauricio Hunt, Katelyn Bolliger, Matthew Bolliger, and Marcus Bolliger.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 31, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Glenda Wade officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery in White Plains, KY.
Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Hernandez, Justin Hughes, Brandon Hughes, Travis Hughes, Pete Drake, Randy Bolliger, Johny Gibson, and Jerade Honeycutt.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
