PROVIDENCE — Carol Crutcher Hudson, 66, of Providence, passed away peacefully at home and entered the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Carol was born in Robinson, Illinois, on Nov. 4, 1954, the daughter of the late Mr. John and Patsy Crutcher.
Carol’s Christian faith was an essential part of her life. She loved God’s word and devoted much of her time studying and teaching the Bible. Carol was a faithful and loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend. Of all of her many gifts, Carol touched others most by her gifts of encouragement and giving. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Thomas and JoBell Hudson; and her sister-in-law, Tani Hudson.
Carol is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mark Hudson of Providence; three daughters, Jan (Brian) Henshaw of Sturgis, Jo (Darrell) Jones of Nebo and Emily (David) Parker of Charlotte, North Carolina; her brother, Bob (Sandra) Crutcher of Shreveport, Louisiana; her sisters, Ruth (Gary) Davis of Beaver, West Virginia; Barb (Jerry) McLeod of Scottsdale, Arizona; her brothers, John (Heather) Crutcher of Oakwood, Illinois, and Paul (Robin) Crutcher of Dunedin, Florida; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Connor) Smith, Hannah and Cooper Jones, Isaac and Sophia Parker and Van Henshaw; and three great-grandchildren, Noah, Riley and Emma Smith.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the First Christian Church Cemetery in Providence.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday in the chapel at Melton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
