Margie Mae Draper, 85, of Madisonville, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 6:41 p.m. at her residence. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: son, Waverly (Darlene) Crick; daughter, Shelia Pointer; sisters, Lois Morehead and Shirley Pendley; and brother, Robert (Chris) Moore.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Gish Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.