Sandra Kay Voss, 69, of Madisonville, died Thursday, Mar. 30, 2023, at Madisonville Health and Rehab. She was formerly employed as a beautician at JCPenney Salon, a realtor at Key Associates, and a bus driver for the Hopkins County Board of Education.

Survivors: brother, Charles (Dorothy) Stewart.

Funeral arrangements will be private.

Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.

