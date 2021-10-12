James “Jimmy” Lamb, 67, of Caldwell County, died Friday, October 8, 2021 at Baptist Health of Madisonville.
Jimmy was a retired veteran, where he served in the United States Army as an airborne ranger, after which, he finished out his remaining fifteen years with the United States Army Reserve. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include son, Michael (Beth) Lamb; daughters, Cherie Rose, Rachel (Rene) Gotiear, Melissa Haverstick; sister, Tammy (Jack) Fields; brothers, Billy Lamb, Ricky (Donna) Lamb and Wayne Baker.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Morgan’s Funeral Home, Princeton. Burial: Rosebud Cemetery, Marion. Visitation: From 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton.
