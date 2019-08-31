Aaron Farmer, 47, of Dalton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee, from a ruptured cerebral aneurysm.
He was born on July 7, 1972, to John Farmer and LaDonna Cates. Aaron attended Stoney Point Primitive Baptist Church. He spent 23 years of his life in the coal mining industry; work he dearly loved. He started as a pinner at Pyro, worked as a mine foreman at Freedom and was a mine superintendent at Highland. He also was active on the Bluegrass Mine Rescue Team.
His very favorite pastime was coaching and watching Ella and Erric play softball and baseball. He enjoyed carpentry, working on his beloved 1972 Ford truck and playing "fetch" with his Chesapeake Bay retriever, Cooper. Other hobbies he enjoyed involved anything outdoors, especially in the mountains of eastern Tennessee. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Aaron's request was to be an organ donor; on Tuesday that request was granted. His wish was to give others a chance at life.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rollin and Elizabeth Farmer; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hubert and Rosella Capps.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Ella Farmer and Erric Farmer, and their mother, Allison; his parents, John (Betye) Farmer and LaDonna (Ned) Cates; his brothers, Dr. Joe (Teryl) Farmer and Wes Farmer; his sister, Alicia (Jason) Pollard; his stepbrother, Chris (Cara) Johns; and his grandparents, Reed and Ola Mae Peyton. He also is survived by many dear relatives and friends, including Jules Ceffalo of Elizabethton, Tennessee.
A service in his honor will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Elder Donny Coursey, Elder Jeff Winfrey and Brother Ben Prevette officiating. Burial to follow at Dalton Cemetery in Dalton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an educational fund for Ella and Erric at Old National Bank, c/o Michelle Johnson, 501 Hospital Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431 or Dalton Cemetery Fund, c/o George Dever, 3140 Dalton Road, Providence, KY 42450. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
