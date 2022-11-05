Clara Mae Brinkley, 88, of Madisonville, entered eternal rest Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home with her loving husband, Bill, at her side. Clara Mae was born April 12, 1934, in Tolu to the late Della Mae Turner Nation and William Earl “Timmy” Nation. Clara Mae retired as a bookkeeper for National Health on Seminary Street in Madisonville. She loved everyone who walked through her door. She loved her grandchildren and did everything under the sun for them. Clara Mae was a faithful member of Madisonville First Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was a supporter of her husband’s FFA students throughout the years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John W. Nation and Harold Lloyd Nation, and sister, Virginia Louise Belt.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, William “Bill” E. Brinkley; son, William “Bill” (Donitta) Edward Brinkley II; daughter, Pamela Brinkley Ewing; brother, Harry Dean (Bonnie) Nation; grandchildren, Sarah Beth Ewing, Katherine (Hunter VanZant) Ewing, Ashley (Kelly) Brinkley Eicher, Zachary Brinkley, and Lindsey Brinkley; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with J.W. Durst and Rev. Greg Cain officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery near Blackford. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Kelly Eicher, Zachary Brinkley, Rick Pryor, Hunter VanZant, Lindsey Brinkley, and Katherine Ewing.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
