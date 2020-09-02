Jerry Wayne Towe, 77, of Madisonville, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Tradewater Health and Rehab in Dawson Springs.
He was born on January 20, 1943, to the late Sara Hanner and Amplis Towe. Jerry was a member of Concord General Baptist Church in Manitou for forty-two years. For the last several years, he has been a member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville. Most of his adult life, he worked in the warehouse of several coal mines in the area. He loved to watch and attend University of Kentucky basketball games and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Jerry served his country in the Army Reserves for 26 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters; Patsy Warren and Sue Townsend.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Brenda Towe; his son, DeWayne (Julie) Towe of Virginia; his daughter, Kimberly (Jeff) Fugate of Dawson Springs, four grandchildren, Caleb Towe, Corey Towe, Kaitlyn Fugate and Ryan Fugate; one sister, Judy (Ronnie) Walker of Madisonville; and one brother, Ricky (Jeanne) Hanner of Slaughters.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Bro. Eddie Fleming and Dr. Kevin Maples officiating. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Madisonville.
The visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
