Larry Dewayne Parker Sr., 50, of Dawson Springs, passed away Jan. 5, 2022, at his residence.

Larry worked as a security guard, a clerk at Hardee’s Restaurant and a delivery assistant at Clark Beshear and Clark. He was of the Christian Faith.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Menser Parker; one daughter, Allison Allard; one son, Larry Parker, Jr.; one brother, Jeff Parker; and one sister, Anita Downey.

There will be no services for Larry Dewayne Parker, Sr. at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral

home.com.