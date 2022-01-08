Larry Dewayne Parker Sr., 50, of Dawson Springs, passed away Jan. 5, 2022, at his residence.
Larry worked as a security guard, a clerk at Hardee’s Restaurant and a delivery assistant at Clark Beshear and Clark. He was of the Christian Faith.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Menser Parker; one daughter, Allison Allard; one son, Larry Parker, Jr.; one brother, Jeff Parker; and one sister, Anita Downey.
There will be no services for Larry Dewayne Parker, Sr. at this time.
