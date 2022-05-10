GREENVILLE — Charles M. Courtney, 85, of Greenville, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville. He was born in Muhlenberg County April 20, 1937, the son of Hubert Gatlin Courtney and Mildred Wilkins Courtney. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Depoy where he had been a deacon for 46 years. He was a self-employed logger and trucker for 70 years and was a member of the KY Forest Industries Association and the Green River Loggers Council. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. He loved his work and it was both a hobby and a passion to him.
Mr. Courtney was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Hubert (June Bug) Courtney.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Lou Courtney of Greenville; son, Charles “Chuck” Courtney II of Greenville; daughter, Lynn (Joe) Henderson of Mayfield; grandchildren, Courtney Henderson and Kate Henderson; nephews, Rick (Sherry) Courtney, Troy (Tammy) Courtney, and Jason Courtney; nieces, Holly Barber and Lisa (Doug) Mullins; sister, Betty (Jerry) Earle of Madisonville; and sister-in-law, Linda Courtney of Greenville.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Tom Stovall officiating, assisted by Rev. Vernon Cook. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Depoy. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to the Oak Grove Cemetery Fund or the KY Forest Industries Log-A-Load For Kids. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
