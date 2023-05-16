CLAY — Charles Everette “Charlie” Legate, Jr., 89, of Clay, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. He was a coal miner and retired from Uniontown Mines, and he was a member of First General Baptist Church in Clay.
Survivors: daughter, Mindy Thomas (Brian); son, Greg Legate (Melaine); and brother, Davis Legate (Linda).
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Oddfellows Cemetery, Clay.
Expressions of sympathy: Oddfellows Cemetery, c/o Jessica Mitchell, 750 Oscar Todd Road, Clay, KY 42404.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.
