Jimmy Leeon Camplin, 64, of Dawson Springs, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
Survivors include his wife, Belinda Brady Camplin; children Alison Camplin-Mercer, Nathan Camplin, Shawn Littlepage, Shane Littlepage and Heath Littlepage; and sister Tonya Camplin-Williams.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Living Word Christian Center, St. Charles. Burial: Gilland Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: After noon Saturday.
Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care.
