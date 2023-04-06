DAWSON SPRINGS — Dorthy Jean Dearing, 74, of Dawson Springs, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Woodlands Care Center in Newburgh, Indiana. She was a beloved mother and homemaker, and attended the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughter, Michelle Jean Terrell (Anthony); sons, Shawn Dearing (Bobbie Jones) and Johnnie Lee Dearing; sisters, Carolyn Stevens (Donald), Teresa Kutz, and Kelly DeClue; brother, Johnny Carrol Stallins.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.