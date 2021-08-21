Lila Sue Huddleston, 79, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. She was born in Powderly on July 23, 1942, to the late Willie Stanley Williams and Shirley Elizabeth Mabrey Williams. She attended Stringtown Pentecostal Church in Sacramento. She had worked at Baptist Health Madisonville for 50 years as an X-ray technician and assistant director of radiology.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Ray Huddleston; brother Stanley H. Williams; brother-in-law James Olson; stepmother Jewell Corum Williams; and sister-in-law Betty Jane McManus.
She is survived by her daughter, Traci Huddleston of Madisonville; son Christopher Ray Huddleston of Elgin, Oklahoma; three sisters, Kay Olson of Danbury, Wisconsin, and Sharon Barnard and husband Joe and Shirley Latham and husband Jimmy, both of Madisonville; two sisters-in-law, Jennifer Williams of Owensboro and Glenda Sutton and husband Woody of Madisonville; one brother-in-law, Billy Joe Huddleston and wife Jackie of Barnsley; five grandchildren, Katie Glaser, Damon Glaser, Kari Anne Glaser, Makayla Huddleston and Morgan Huddleston; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Bro. Woody Sutton officiating. Burial to follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Latham, Joe Barnard, Damon Glaser, Matt Short, Wesley Short and Katie Glaser.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Childrens Hospital, c/o Rizpah Shriners, 3300 Hanson Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
