Taren Shea Tapp, 36, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Baptist Health in Madisonville. She was a member of the Fairview Church of Christ in Dixon. Taren loved the outdoors, hunting, kayaking and was a member of the Webster Co. Cancer Fighters. She was also a former substitute teacher in the Webster Co. School System.
She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Daniel Tapp, of Dixon; her father, Bobby Hobgood(Debbie), of Nebo; her mother, Christy Goodaker, of Nortonville; two sisters, Chasie Crook(Dustin), of Providence, and Alexa Alshire, of Central City; two step-brothers, Derrick Nesmith, of Madisonville, and Cody Nesmith, of Nebo; and two nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday September 27, 2021 at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon. Minister Audie Cherry will officiate. Burial will be in Oddfellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Webster County Cancer Fighters P.O. Box 183 Dixon, KY 42409 or Fairview Church of Christ 1693 US Hwy 41- A South Dixon, KY 42409.
The family recommends wearing a mask at the funeral home.
