MURRAY — Mr. James L. Wooton, 98, of Murray, formerly of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Wooton was born on May 6, 1924, in Webster County to the late Ovie and Cassye King Wooton. He retired as production manager and purchasing agent at Mid-America Canning (Coca-Cola) in Madisonville. James was a member of Grapevine Christian Church in Madisonville where he was an elder, treasurer, and Sunday School teacher for many years. He currently attended Westside Baptist Church in Murray where he was a member of the Praise Sunday School class, the Young at Heart Seniors group, and Tuesday Morning Men’s Group.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his wife of 75 years, Mrs. Margaret Jackson Wooton of Murray; two daughters, Joyce Green and husband, John, of Hickory and Lois Green and husband, Dr. Tom Green, of Murray; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Hulsey of Madisonville; six grandchildren, Julie Davis and husband, Jonathan, Jennifer Chandler and husband, Al, Joann Marlow and husband, Scott, Johnna Davis and husband, Aaron, Sam Green and wife, Courtney, and Karen Litsinger and husband, Russ; and 29 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. James Wooton is set for noon Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, 1804 Highway 121 Bypass North, Murray. Al Chandler and Russ Litsinger will officiate. The burial for Mr. Wooton will take place at noon Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 805 W. Center Street, Madisonville, KY 42431. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Russ Litsinger, Jonathan Davis, Aaron Davis, Scott Marlow, Al Chandler, Luke Chandler, Austin Marlow, Sam Green, John David Chander, and Jack Davis. Honorary pallbearers are Praise Class at Westside Baptist Church, Tuesday Morning Men’s Group also of Westside Baptist Church, Donnie Pyle, Wayne Eastridge, Darryl Melton, Tom Yater, Walter Taylor, John Holmes, Richard Pluimer, Torry Tittle, Ed Ramsey, and Danny Hill.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Grapevine Christian Church, c/o John Holmes, Treasurer, 2205 Grapevine Road, Madisonville, KY 42431, or Gideons International, 50 Century Blvd, Nashville, TN 37214.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. James Wooton by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.