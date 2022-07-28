Garland Wendell Back, 81, of Madisonville passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born January 6, 1941, in Mannington to the late Pauline Rogers Brown and Thomas Frank Back. He formerly worked as a maintenance supervisor at Electrocycle. He loved reading his Bible, fishing, and, most of all, spending time with his grandchildren. Garland was a member of Marion General Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Back, and an infant sister, Phyllis Ann Back.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Brenda Neal Back of Madisonville; sons, Ricky Glenn Back and Wesley (Amy) Lynn, both of Madisonville; daughter, Patsy (John) Harris of Hanson; brothers, Tommy (Etta) Back of Madisonville, Sam Back of Mannington, and Doug Brown of Crofton; sisters, Ruthie Back of Mannington, Rachel Back of Nortonville, Judy (Chuck) Gardner of Louisville, Brenda Gail Back of Cadiz, and Connie Sue Brown of Michigan; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Pastor Wesley Lynn officiating, and miilitary honors will be conducted by the United States Marine Corps and the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Blake Harris, Blake Falk, Chris Franklin, Chris Back, Justin Harris, and Caelen Slate. Honorary pallbearers are Lane Harris, Eddie Neal, and Joey Lynn.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
