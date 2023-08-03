DAWSON SPRINGS — Marion Wayne Lisanby, 87, of Dawson Springs, died Friday, July 28, 2023, at his residence. He was a retired schoolteacher, ending his career at Browning Springs School in Madisonville and spent time farming after retirement. He served in the US Army and was a member of Dawson Springs First Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Frances Amos Lisanby, and sister, Phyllis Stallons.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Hospice & Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
