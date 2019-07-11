CADIZ -- Verna Rhea Greenlee Litchfield, 92, of Cadiz, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Trigg County Hospital. Born Dec. 19, 1926, to Hartland and Myrtle Nichols Greenlee, she was a retired private caregiver. She was a longtime member of the Montgomery Homemakers Club and the Trigg County Quilters Guild. Verna was a member of East Cadiz Baptist Church. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Litchfield; and two sisters, Clara Guess and Venita Hunter.
Survivors include sons Kenneth (Helen) Travis and Kelmar "Sonny" (Betty Lou) Litchfield, both of Cadiz; daughters Linda (the Rev. Danny) Mitcheson of Cadiz, Marsha (Paul) Wynn of Eddyville and Rhonda (Bill) Stuart of Madisonville; nine grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Burial is in East End Cemetery. Visitation is after 4 p.m. Thursday.
Memorials may be made to Cadiz Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 65, Cadiz, KY 42211, or to Trigg County Senior Citizens' Center, 127 Joy Lane, Cadiz, KY 42211.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.