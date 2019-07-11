CADIZ -- Verna Rhea Greenlee Litchfield, 92, of Cadiz, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Trigg County Hospital. Born Dec. 19, 1926, to Hartland and Myrtle Nichols Greenlee, she was a retired private caregiver. She was a longtime member of the Montgomery Homemakers Club and the Trigg County Quilters Guild. Verna was a member of East Cadiz Baptist Church. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Litchfield; and two sisters, Clara Guess and Venita Hunter.

Survivors include sons Kenneth (Helen) Travis and Kelmar "Sonny" (Betty Lou) Litchfield, both of Cadiz; daughters Linda (the Rev. Danny) Mitcheson of Cadiz, Marsha (Paul) Wynn of Eddyville and Rhonda (Bill) Stuart of Madisonville; nine grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Services are 11 a.m. Friday at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Burial is in East End Cemetery. Visitation is after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Memorials may be made to Cadiz Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 65, Cadiz, KY 42211, or to Trigg County Senior Citizens' Center, 127 Joy Lane, Cadiz, KY 42211.