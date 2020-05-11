Marcella Wells, 86, of Slaughters, passed away at home on Saturday May 9, 2020. She drove a school bus for the Webster County School System for 31 years. She was of the Baptist faith, she loved crocheting, sewing and being a farmer’s wife. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Bessie Poole.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wells; one son, James Edwin ”Jimmy” Wells; and a great-grandchild, Alaina Grace Guthrie.
Survivors include her two sons, Kenneth Wells (Sherry) and Lyndall Ray Wells, both of Slaughters; one sister, Glenda Long of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Joni Faye Richmond, Hollie Nicole Guthrie and Clint Justin Wells; five great-grandchildren, Morgan Richmond, Mason Richmond, Casey Jo Wells, Emma Shae Wells and Addie Grace Wells; one niece and one nephew and several cousins.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, private family graveside services will be held at Easter Lily Cemetery in Slaughters. The Rev. Harry Baldwin will officiate.
Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon is handling the arrangements.
The family would like to thank St. Anthony’s Hospice for the excellent care they provided for Marcella.
Please go to www.townsendfunralhomeinc.com to leave a comment, condolence or light a candle for the family.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice 2410 S. Green St Henderson, KY 42420.
