Eddie McCrady, 65, of Hanson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Hillside Center in Madisonville.
He was born July 25, 1954, in Bowling Green to the late Nora Webb McCrady and Herbert McCrady. Eddie retired from the Kentucky Department of Transportation Road Sign Department. He was a member of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir. He was also formerly involved in the Rizpah Shriners and Masonic organizations in Madisonville. Eddie enjoyed traveling and riding motorcycles.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Suzie McCrady of Hanson; brother Fred (Debbie) McCrady of Owensboro; sister Deborah McCrady of Olive Branch, Mississippi; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Taylor officiating. Burial will be at a later date at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service hour Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church Missions Fund.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
