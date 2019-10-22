Joe T. Holmes, 83, of New Palestine, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. He was born in Webster County on May 30, 1936, to George Hancel and Beula Mae (Daniels) Holmes. He graduated from Madisonville High School. Joe married LeVon Hatley on Sept. 2, 1955, in Brighton, Tenn.
Joe owned and operated Structural Services Inc. in Indianapolis for many years as a structural steel detailer. He was a member of Arlington Avenue Baptist Church as well as a member of Southport Masonic Lodge 270 and the Southport Chapter 240 Order of the Eastern Star. Mr. Holmes was also a Murat Shriner in Indianapolis and a veteran member of the Highlanders and Jesters. Joe loved to be outdoors working and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, LeVon, of New Palestine; sons Mark B. (Mary) Holmes, of New Palestine, and Kevin S. Holmes, of Bloomington; sister Judy Mae (John) Babb, of Madisonville; grandchildren Cassady, Aleah, Addie and Joe; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Beula Holmes; and brothers Darryl, Charles and Steve.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 3 until 8 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. U.S. Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the mortuary with the Rev. Jessie Campbell officiating. Burial will be on Friday, Oct. 25, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville with the Rev. Franklin Skaggs officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Wheeler Mission or American Heart Association or envelopes will be available at the mortuary. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.