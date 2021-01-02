EDDYVILLE — Thomas B. Florida, 92, of Eddyville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was born Sept. 13, 1928, in Lascassas, Tennessee, to the late parents, Earl and Verna Medge Florida. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a member of The First Baptist Church in Madisonville, where he taught Sunday school and was a choir member. He was active in the Salvation Army, where he received many awards and was a lifelong member of the board. Mr. Florida was a member of the Madisonville Lions Club for 66 years while serving in all capacities. He received the Man of the Year Award in 1987 and was also the recipient of the Melvin Jones Award. Mr. Florida was a charter director of the Kentucky Lions Foundation and past president of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce, Madisonville Industrial Authority and the United Way. He was a board member of the Madisonville Community College, Farmers Bank & Trust and Old National Bank Holding Company of Evansville, Indiana.
He opened Madisonville Auto Parts in 1954. He opened the first fast food restaurant in Madisonville with Kentucky Fried Chicken. He was instrumental in developing Lakewood Subdivision and Parkway Plaza Mall. He retired in 2006 and lived in Eddyville, where he attended Kuttawa First Baptist Church and loved to fish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Neville Florida; and six brothers.
Tom is survived by his two daughters, Donna Florida and Diane Florida, both of Madisonville; two grandsons, Chad Florida and Dustin Florida; one brother, Philip Owen Florida of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Private services were held at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville with Bro. Carl Nelson officiating.
Charitable contributions may be made in Tom’s memory to The Salvation Army of Madisonville, 805 McCoy Ave., Madisonville, KY 42431.
