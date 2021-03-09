Joyce Ann Lutz, 84, of Madisonville, passed away at Signature Healthcare in Hartford at 5:35 p.m. on Friday March 5.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Artie E. Lutz, Jr, her two sisters, and her beloved nephew, Sonny Robbins.
She is survived by her five children, Stephen (Porscha) Lutz of Louisville, Margaret (Robin) Brown, of Madisonville, Judy (Chris) Weston, of Naples, Florida, James (Laura) Lutz, of Long Island, New York, and Jason (Faith) Lutz, of Owensboro. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Christopher Brown, of Lexington, Lauren Brown, of Nashville, Tennessee, Delia Rivers, of Naples, Florida, Anna Spencer, of Champaign, Illinois, Wesley Brown, of Nashville, Tennessee, Sophia Lutz and Barron Lutz, of Louisville, and her six great-grandchildren, Travis, Caleb and Greyson Treadwell, Isaac Brown, Zollie Sewell-Brown, and Keen Sewell-Brown.
Joyce was a Master Gardener whose yard was filled in all seasons with beautiful color. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post 5480 for many years and enjoyed cooking great meals for the veterans and their families. Joyce was very active in community theater and performed in many plays and musicals including Anything Goes, Our Town, The Music Man, and The Grapes of Wrath. She loved painting landscapes, writing haikus, and playing her guitar. She had a gift for memorizing song lyrics and long passages of poetry and prose. She loved seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who always made her smile. She also loved the holidays, particularly Christmas, and she would present her family and friends with a table full of holiday goodies. Joyce is now reunited with her beloved, Artie, who is “Home the sailor, from the sea.”
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville with Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating.
All Covid-19 regulations must be followed, a mask must be worn and social distancing of at least 6ft must be maintained.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Lutz, Jason Lutz, Robin Brown, Christopher Brown, Wesley Brown, and Jon Sewell.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local Disabled American Veterans organization.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.reidwaltersfh.com.
