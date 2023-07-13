Rita Ann (Laue) Rich passed peacefully in the company of her children Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville a few days after her husband of 77 years, Bernard I. “Bernie” Rich. Rita was born Oct. 19, 1925, in Vincennes, Indiana to Raymond and Helen (Draim) Laue. Rita graduated from St. Rose Academy in Vincennes, Indiana in 1943. She served as a Candy Striper during WW2. During her young adult years, she was a stay-at-home mother. When the kids were older, she worked as a book keeper at Brasseur’s Pharmacy in Vincennes, Indiana, the same place she first met Bernie while she was a teenage soda jerk working for 20 cents an hour.
Rita was a devoted mother and loved all children. The neighbor kids used to come to her to pull out splinters or fix “boo-boos” because of her quick and gentle touch while they squeezed her distractive ceramic green frog. As a child, she preferred running around outdoors and claimed she could out shoot, out run, and out swim most boys her age. Rita enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables, traveling, reading, exercising, watching birds, and hunting morel mushrooms. She was a faithful Catholic and parishioner at Christ the King Catholic Church in Madisonville. She was particularly devoted to Our Lady and quietly sought Her intercession for and imitated Her motherly kindness toward everyone she met.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her older brother, Raymond “Junior” (Mary) Laue, and younger sister, Ruth (Floyd) Cramer.
She is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Dale) Halter of Houston, Texas and Kathy (Dan) Dollahan of Hanson; sons, Charles Christian Rich of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tom (Barbara) Rich of Lansing, Michigan, Patrick (Bobby) Rich of Williamsport, Indiana, and David (Renata) Rich of Memphis, Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Barbara Rich of Canton, Ohio, the widow of her son, Michael, who died in 2013; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Rita and Bernard Rich will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Christ the King Catholic Church, with Father Carl McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow in Hanson Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of sending flowers, you might donate to Christ the King Church, St. Vincent DePaul, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or any charity helping children in her memory.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.