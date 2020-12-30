Verna “Cookie” McElroy, 76, the daughter of the late Vernon and Lillie Mae Fairrow, transitioned to her heavenly home at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Baptist Health. Cookie enjoyed cooking, fishing, camping, canning and playing Bingo.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Goree Smalls; six brothers, Charles, Herbert, Leroy, Leonard Ray, Paul and James; and one sister, Helen Owens.
She leaves to cherish her memory with one son, Rodney (Angie) Martin of Augusta, Georgia; two sisters, Mary Gant and Diana (John) Holmes; two brothers, Bobby (Georgie) Fairrow and William Fairrow; a host of grandkids; caretakers Shamra Smalls, Jamie Ann Smalls and her loving dog, Rocko; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many loving and devoted friends.
The remains were cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Mason & Sons Funeral Home.
