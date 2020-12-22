Robert Edmond McKinney, 96, of Madisonville, passed away, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Brighton Cornerstone in Madisonville.
He was born Aug. 30, 1924, in Beckley, West Virginia, to the late Isaac McKinley and Bertha Lilly McKinney.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Davidson McKinney, and son, Robert McKinney, Jr.
Robert was a member of First Baptist Church since 1966 where he was a Deacon Emiritus and part of the Barraca Sunday School class. He was also a World War II United States Marine Corps veteran. He was a member of the Beckley Masonic Lodge #95 and Eastern Star No. 143 where he was a Past Grand Patron in 1978 and 1979. Robert managed Dupont Distribution Center for explosives.
He is survived by his daughter, Wanda (Greg) Powers, of Princeton, West Virginia; son, John A. McKinney, of Madisonville; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Herald, Adam (Brittany) Powers, Brian (Amy) McKinney, Bennett (DeOnna) McKinney, Brent McKinney, Melanie (Drew) Mays, Jason McKinney, and Amy Shipp; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund at 246 N. Main St. Madisonville KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.