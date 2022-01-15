Larry Brenton Putman, 83, of Belton passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at a Temple care facility.
Funeral services for Larry will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Belton with Rev. Andy Davis and Dr. Leroy Kemp officiating. A visitation will be held starting at 1:00 PM at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery in Belton.
Larry was born on Nov. 11, 1938, in Morton’s Gap, Kentucky to Archie Dwain and Dixie Irene (Slaton) Putman. He graduated from Madisonville High School in Madisonville, Kentucky in 1957, where he was an all state choir and all state orchestra member, being named the no. 1 bass violin player in the state of Kentucky. Mr. Putman enrolled at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton where he was named Campus Boy in 1957, (the first campus boy in 12 years) and he received his Bachelor of Arts in Music in 1972 from UMHB. He also attended Baylor University in Waco and the University of Corpus Christi. Larry directed music at Suthards Baptist Church in Earlington, Kentucky from 1954 to 1957 alongside his father, Pastor Archie Putman. He served as the minister of music at Heights Baptist Church in Temple from 1957 to 1962, at First Baptist Church in Aransas Pass from 1962 to 1963, First Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri from 1963 to 1964, Stithton Baptist Church in Radcliff, Kentucky from 1964 to 1966, First Baptist Church in New Braunfels from 1966 to 1971, and finally as the minister of music from 1971 to 2001 at First Baptist Church in Belton, where he grew the choir from 12 members when he arrived to a total music ministry of 551 upon his retirement in 2001.
Larry was passionate about music ministry, so he organized the first God and Country Concert in 1972, directing and coordinating the concerts for 30 years. He also organized Senior Adult Ministry (Golden Age Club) in September 1971, with a current enrollment of 520, and directed New Horizon (Senior Adult Choir) from 1971 to 2001. The New Horizon has been the featured choir for Senior adult conferences in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Glorieta, New Mexico, and was featured on the cover of the Senior Musician in 1994, accompanied by a story of their activities. The Sanctuary Choir was featured in the Bi-Centennial report to the people by Library of Congress in 1976. They were also featured at the 4th of July celebration of Fort Hood on two occasions. The Sanctuary Choir was featured in the Missions Mosaic magazine with a report of the annual God and Country Concert held each year around the fourth of July in 1987. Belton First Baptist Church Music Ministry was the first to implement scholarships for interns in the area. The First Music intern from UMHB to serve was Glen Tatum in 1983, and currently there are two interns to serve in the Music Ministry.
A few of Larry’s many accomplishments are, he was named a Kentucky Colonel by Governor of Kentucky Julian Carroll in January 1976; Larry is a Past President of Belton Kiwanis Club between 1992 to1993; he received the UMHB Distinguished Service Award in 1996; was inducted into Walter Gilewicz Hall of Fame in 1999 as a distinguished Musician at UMHB; received the Beltonian Award in 2000 in recognition of long time achievements in service to the community by the Belton Chamber of Commerce; had a tree planted at Heritage Park in Belton, Texas on April 24, 2000, in his honor; retired as Minister of Music, Aug. 16, 2001, serving 47 years; received the Daughter’s of the American Revolution Award in 2002 for community service in recognition of his leadership and outstanding service to the community; organized a little league baseball organization in Morton’s Gap when he was 14 years old with 10 teams; was the director of music for the Senior Summit Conference at UMHB each year from 2002 to 2012; and served on the board of the Belton Area Citizens for Seniors.
Under the leadership of Larry and Velma, the Golden Agers have toured all 50 states. The Golden Age Club has taken 137 trips in Texas as of Aug. 8, 2011, and we have taken 28 trips to Glorieta, New Mexico for Music and Senior Adult conferences.
Larry met Velma Ann Cavitt while in Aransas Pass, Texas and they were married on July 21, 1962. Together they had three children, Elvin Jay Putman, Melvin Ray Putman and his wife Brittany Mullis-Putman, and Andrea Kaye Putman; seven grandchildren: Robert, Erica, Noah, Joshua (Katie), Ackery, Madison and Gavin; and four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Hunter, Wyatt and Ryleigh; and his sister, Sadie Francis (Putman) Coburn of Madisonville. Out of all of the many accomplishments, above all Larry loved the Lord, Jesus Christ. He loved family, friends, and the community of Belton. He will be truly missed.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, Texas is in charge of the arrangements.
