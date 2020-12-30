Randall Martin Duncan, 77, of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at his residence.
He was born April 2, 1943 in Evansville, IN to the late Raymond Duncan and Delia Farar Duncan.
Randall worked as a coal miner and was a Navy Veteran. He was a member of Christian Assembly. He was also a member of UMWA and the Hopkins County Bass Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandkids. Randall was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Groves Duncan; four sons, Shane (Joy) Duncan of Kansas, Clinton Duncan of Kansas, Jason (Marti) Duncan of Mortons Gap, KY; Scott (Jenny) Harris of Hanson, KY; one sister, Brenda (James) Haulk of Dawson Springs, KY; one brother, Archie (Ann) Duncan of Michigan; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on January 2, 2021 at Christian Assembly with Bro. Roy Ellis officiating. Military honors will be performed by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until service time Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 6100 Dutchmans Lane Suite 401, Louisville KY 40205-3284.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.