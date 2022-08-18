Jacob L. Walters, 39, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born in Madisonville April 15, 1983, to the late Patrick Walters and Kathy Knox of Madisonville. Jacob had attended Hopkins County Central High School. He loved playing guitar, was a computer wiz, and enjoyed playing video games and watching movies. He was also a survival enthusiast and enjoyed camping. Jacob was a massive Star Wars Fan.
He had worked as a maintenance technician at Land O’ Frost in Madisonville and had also worked at Father and Son’s Liquor where he was a familiar face for many years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Walters; and his Aunt Jay.
Jacob is survived by his mother and stepfather, Kathy and Thomas Knox, of Madisonville; his stepmother, Darlene Walters of Madisonville; his daughter, Inanna; his son, Jaxon; his two sisters, Carrie (Chris) Dudley of Madisonville and Stephanie (Joseph) Larkins of Henderson; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends that he considered family.
Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. A casual visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
