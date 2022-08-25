HANSON — Bonnie Lee Gribble West, 74, of Hanson, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home. She was a homemaker.

Survivors: husband, John Corum West, and two children, Susan (Daniel) Eizenga and Ellen (Scott) Cox.

Service: 10 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.

Expressions of sympathy: Hopkins County Humane Society.

Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.