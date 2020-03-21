Tosha Marie Pettus, 43, went home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Linda White Center in Evansville, Indiana. She was born Sept. 9, 1976, to Carol Moore of Madisonville and the late Michael Pettus. She was a faithful member of Disciples of Christ Christian Worship Center in Madisonville.

Tosha leaves to cherish her memory five children, Fiera Pettus, Kambree Prelow, Jada Pettus, Kendrick Bostick and Darius Pettus; grandson Ayden Garrett; mother Carol Moore; sister Cameka Pettus; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Mason & Sons Funeral Home for immediate family only.

