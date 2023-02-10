Curtis Sandra “Sandy” Word Wix, 79, of Madisonville, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana. She was a self-employed daycare owner and a member of Island Ford Baptist Church.

Survivors: son, Jeff Wix, and sisters, Janice Wix and Patti Ruby.

Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Earlington. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.

