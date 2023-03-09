Jerry Wayne Fletcher, 81, went to be with his Savior Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. He was a member and past Master of the Al E. Orton Masonic Lodge in Dawson Springs. He also was a duel member and past Master of the Cerulean Masonic Lodge and, he served as the Masonic District Deputy for District 6 during the years of 2001 through 2012. Additionally, Mr. Fletcher was a member of the Order of Eastern Stars in Dawson Springs, West Kentucky Scottish Rite, Dawson Springs Lyons Club, and he was a Kentucky Colonel. Jerry was a member of the Dawson Springs Methodist Church where he had served as Sunday school superintendent, Chairman of Trustees, and Chairman of the Administrative Council, and he was a Sunday school teacher. He retired from Peabody Coal Company having worked most of his 44 years at the Camp 11 Mines.
Mr. Fletcher was preceded in death by his first wife, Gail; his son, Patrick Fletcher; his mother, Ozie Winters Fletcher Pyles; his father, Clayton Fletcher; and his brother, Jerrold Pyles.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; stepdaughters, Kimberly Harp and Pam (Sam) Haulk, both of Dawson Springs; grandson, Jacob (Rachel) Holloman, who he raised and considered as his son; grandchildren, Holly (Chris) Wyatt, Ryan (Kaitlyn) Abbott, Justin Abbott, Bailey (Tommy) Gower, and Blake Fletcher; and five great-grandchildren.
A Masonic Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. The Al E. Orton Masonic Lodge was in charge of officiating the funeral service. Burial followed in Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
