DAWSON SPRINGS — Allen Ray Redden, 96, of Dawson Springs, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a heavy equipment operator in the coal mines for many years and was the owner and operator of Redden Excavating. He attended Landmark Apostolic Church.
Survivors: wife, Alice Dean Thomas Redden; daughter, Ruby Dean Caudill; sons, Joe Allen (Kathy) Redden and Roger (Tammie) Redden; sister, Joann (Monroe) Cluck; and brother, Wayne (Karen) Redden.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Landmark Apostolic Church, Dawson Springs. Burial: Piney Grove Cemetery, Caldwell County. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.