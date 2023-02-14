Marie Howell, 79, of Madisonville, Kentucky passed away on February 10, 2023 at her residence.
She was born May 25, 1943 in Nortonville, KY to the late Richard Pennington and Gracie Keith Daily. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Howell, a brother, Allen Pennington and a sister, Patricia Thompson.
Mrs. Howell worked as a switch board operator for many years. She enjoyed gardening, taking pictures, and a good burger with a shake. She loved to cook and was really great at cooking everything.
She is survived by her two sons, Troy Allen (Pam) Howell of Slaughters, KY and Brian Leigh (Tammy) Howell of Shelbyville, KY; one sister, Margaret Eli of Hanson, KY; three bothers, Archie Pennington of Nortonville, Ronald Smith of White Plains, KY and Randy Smith of Nortonville; and three grandchildren, Cade Rhys Howell, Ethan Thomas Howell, and Ashleigh Elizabeth Howell.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home Madisonville Chapel. Burial will follow in Ilsley Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday and from 9:00 A.M. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be, Troy Howell, Brian Howell, Ethan Howell, Cade Howell, Ryan Howell, and Archie Pennington.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.