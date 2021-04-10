John Keith Mitchell, 79, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born Sept. 29, 1941, in Louisville to the late Lucille Cain Mitchell and John T. Mitchell. John was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from WAVE Television as a technician and cameraman in Louisville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Lillie Mae Mitchell, Oma Jean Vest and Barbara R. Truman; and his brothers, James W. Mitchell and Robert T. Mitchell.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Shirl Strey Mitchell; brother Melvin D. Mitchell of Louisville; friend and neighbor, Calvin Bearden of Madisonville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating. Military honors will be conducted graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
