HENDRSON — Patricia “Patty” Ann Stanley, 74, of Henderson, passed away at 4:55 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Patty was a faithful woman and enjoyed spending time helping out at her church. She was a jack of all trades, working as a hairdresser for many years, a realtor and even opened and operated A Day to Remember flower shop. She loved being hospitable to family and friends. She was everybody’s mom. Patty was an amazing artist and loved to paint, draw and create. She spent a lot of time working in her yard and enjoyed feeding her birds. She never passed up an opportunity to plan a themed party or dinner for her family and church friends. Patty was generous beyond measure, and above all else, she was extremely proud of her grandsons.
In addition to her parents, George Blades and Odell Hawkins, Patty was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Stanley; and her children, Tracie Lynn Stanley and Bryan Lenn Stanley.
Patty is survived by her daughters, Kellie Cotton and her husband, Mark, of Hanson and Jackie Newman and her husband, Scott, of Bowling Green; son Shea Stanley of Henderson; sisters Rosemary Harvey and her husband, David, of White Plains, Sheila Oakley and her husband, Tommy, of Madisonville and Laura Crook and her husband, Bobby, of Madisonville; brother David Blades and his wife, JoAnn, of Indian Head, Maryland; four grandsons Bryan, James, Aaron and Ben Newman; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Patty’s life celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the service time Friday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The service will be 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. David Blades officiating. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Masks are required prior to entry with limited seating per COVID-19 regulations.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.
bentongluntandtapp
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.