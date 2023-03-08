William “Danny” McGraw, 70, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Baptist Health in Madisonville. He worked at GE in Madisonville from 1985 to 2012, retiring after 27 years of service. He was a 1970 graduate of Webster County High School.
Danny was a selflessly devoted father and loved spending time with his family. He loved fishing and watching Formula 1 racing. He was the son of the late William Delbert and Frances Burton McGraw.
He was preceded in death by a son, Tyler McGraw, and a brother, Dennis McGraw.
Survivors include his son, Derek McGraw of Evansville, Indiana; niece, Lindsay McGraw; and several cousins.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, with Rev. Donald Duncan officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Webster County. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com.
