Wanda Lashay Brown, 31, of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, in Madisonville.
She was born October 26, 1990, in Madisonville to Barry Clinton Vannoy and Cathy Diane Brown Vannoy. She was preceded in death by one brother, Joshua Evans; and grandparents, Charlotte and Leon Vannoy, and Wanda and Delmar Brown.
Wanda loved to go to church. She loved lady bugs, watching TV, Titanic, the movie, and her cat popsicle.
She is survived by her parents, Barry and Cathy Vannoy; sister, Lisa (Shawn) Perry of Tennessee; two brothers, DeWayne “BeWayne” Reynolds of Madisonville and Matthew Brown of Madisonville.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral with Father David Kennedy officiating and Brother Timmy Vannoy assisting. Burial will follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Nortonville.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Travis Faugnder, Matthew Brown, Collin Brown, Dewayne Reynolds, Hurricane Perry, and Shawn Tapp.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.